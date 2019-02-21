Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,201
Transformers: Cyberverse Nominated At Irish Animation Awards 2019


Transformers: Cyberverse has been nominated at the 2019*Irish Animation Awards. First we have*Peter Di Cicco of Boulder Media Limited with the nomination for the Best Writer For An Animated Series. Transformers: Cyberverse Chapter 1 Episode 6 – Megatron Is My Hero is the subject for this nomination. Secondly we have*Dominic Lawrence, Simon Bird and Ryan Quinn of*Windmill Lane with the nomination for the Best Sound Design. Chapter 1 Episode 13 – Matrix Of Leadership helped to secure this nomination. we congratulate the nominees for a job well done. We wish them the very best to secure the final awards &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Nominated At Irish Animation Awards 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
