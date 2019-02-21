|
Transformers: Cyberverse Nominated At Irish Animation Awards 2019
Transformers: Cyberverse has been nominated
at the 2019*Irish Animation Awards. First we have*Peter Di Cicco of Boulder Media Limited with the nomination for the Best Writer For An Animated Series. Transformers: Cyberverse Chapter 1 Episode 6 – Megatron Is My Hero is the subject for this nomination. Secondly we have*Dominic Lawrence, Simon Bird and Ryan Quinn of*Windmill Lane with the nomination for the Best Sound Design. Chapter 1 Episode 13 – Matrix Of Leadership helped to secure this nomination. we congratulate the nominees for a job well done. We wish them the very best to secure the final awards » Continue Reading.
