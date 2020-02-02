Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Themed Medal At Universal Orlando?s Epic Character Race


The recent*Universal Orlando’s Epic Character Race*(held this weekend) brought a nice surprise for participants with a cool Transformers Bumblebee Movie Themed Medal. There were 2 medals available.*Both medals were 3D-sculpted, but the 5K racers received a silver medal featuring Shrek and Bumblebee. The 10K runners got a gold one with Minion and velociraptor Blue. A great way to promote this event for sure. Click on the bar to see the images of these medals and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Themed Medal At Universal Orlando’s Epic Character Race appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
