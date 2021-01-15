|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker Official In-Hand Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have shared official in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker. Check the mirrored images ater the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
