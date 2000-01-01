Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Nemesis Prime MP - Price Range and Tips?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:04 PM   #1
Grimlocked
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 29
Nemesis Prime MP - Price Range and Tips?
Hey everyone,

I'm thinking of getting my first MP figure and I decided on Nemesis Prime. I was wondering how much I should be paying for one (Only place I know has them for 179.99$) and what are some tips on knowing if it's a counterfeit or not? Thanks!
Grimlocked is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.