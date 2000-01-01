Grimlocked Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2019 Location: Canada Posts: 29

Nemesis Prime MP - Price Range and Tips? Hey everyone,



I'm thinking of getting my first MP figure and I decided on Nemesis Prime. I was wondering how much I should be paying for one (Only place I know has them for 179.99$) and what are some tips on knowing if it's a counterfeit or not? Thanks!