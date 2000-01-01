Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 531
Dumb question about parts parties
Are these things generally G1 stuff only?

There's a few staggered items from Combiner Wars I'm looking for, but the best "parts guy" on the con floor seems to only ever have bins of G1 accessories
