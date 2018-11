Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 10 Available on Hasbro’s YouTube

Hasbro's official YouTube channel posted Maccadam's, episode 10 of Transformers: Cyberverse! Bumblebee remembers MacCadam's, his favorite hangout on Cyberverse, at three different points in its interesting history… Remember to check out previous installments and then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 "Fractured"