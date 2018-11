down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,048

Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-7 Bumblebee Released at Toys R Us Thank to board member Autobot Hound for letting us know that the new Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee from the new Bumblebee Movie (#FeelTheBuzz) has been released at retail. This wonderful figure will set you back around $120.00 plus taxes. The figure itself was spotted af a Toys R Us in Ontario, but you can expect them to start showing up at Toys R Us locations across Canada any time now!



Happy Hunting! Attached Thumbnails