Today, 09:11 PM
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,958
Are Early Leaks of Figures Hurting Hasbro?
I saw this interesting video on YouTube discussing this topic. Basically it's discussing if all of these early leaks of Transformers are having negative effects on Hasbro's business. Early leaks pertain to other Youtuber's such as Prime vs Prime leaking videos of figures well before the release date or pictures of figures getting leaked on TFW before Hasbro even gets a chance to announce them.

Some good points are made. Just wanted to know some other thoughts about the issue. Here's the video link:

https://youtu.be/8LhR5wKLTHE
