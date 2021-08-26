Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,049
Rumor: Possible First Look At Kingdom Reformatting Galvatron?


Once again, a mysterious image has surfaced over internet revealing what seems to be a special "Reformatting" redeco of the Kingdom Galvatron mold. Take this with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source. The figure looks like a clear purple Kingdom Galvatron mold with white lines inspired by Megatron's reformatting into Galvatron as seen in the classic G1 Transformers movie. The image shows the the same guns, Matrix with chain and cannon original accessories, but we can also spot several mini-figures and Quintesson, Decepticon and Autobot space ships from the movie.

The post Rumor: Possible First Look At Kingdom Reformatting Galvatron? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,958
Re: Rumor: Possible First Look At Kingdom Reformatting Galvatron?
Couldn't they have done the actual movie colors instead of this?
ssjgoku22 is online now
