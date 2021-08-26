Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,049

Rumor: Possible First Look At Kingdom Reformatting Galvatron?



Once again, a mysterious image has surfaced over internet revealing what seems to be a special “Reformatting” redeco of the Kingdom Galvatron mold. Take this with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source. The figure looks like a clear purple Kingdom Galvatron mold with white lines inspired by Megatron’s reformatting into Galvatron as seen in the classic G1 Transformers movie. The image shows the the same guns, Matrix with chain and cannon original accessories, but we can also spot several mini-figures and Quintesson, Decepticon and Autobot space ships from the movie. Could this be related to the



The post







Once again, a mysterious image has surfaced over internet revealing what seems to be a special "Reformatting" redeco of the Kingdom Galvatron mold. Take this with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source. The figure looks like a clear purple Kingdom Galvatron mold with white lines inspired by Megatron's reformatting into Galvatron as seen in the classic G1 Transformers movie. The image shows the the same guns, Matrix with chain and cannon original accessories, but we can also spot several mini-figures and Quintesson, Decepticon and Autobot space ships from the movie. Could this be related to the





