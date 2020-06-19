|
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Gray Prototype Im
Yolopark, known by their*impressive
*(and*expensive
)*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime
*IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System), have updated their website
with images of the gray prototype of their new*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) gray prototype. Yoloparks PLAMO model kits are*quite detailed, poseable and challenging to build, most of them come unpainted but with all the parts in the base color, just for you to add details or extra paint if you want. This*30-cm tall Optimus Prime from Bumblebee the Movie is designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. As we can see from » Continue Reading.
