More Wave 5 news, directly from the Transformers Trading Card Game team
: In a world that’s anything but normal, we hope to maintain some normalcy around our games, and the community that is so important to so many of us right now. With that in mind, we’re changing the global release date of Titan Masters Attack to May 29th. As parts of the world recover from COVID-19 while others are still dealing with rising numbers of cases, we’ve come to accept that we cannot celebrate the release of a set in the way to which we’ve become accustomed. For » Continue Reading.
