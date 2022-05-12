False start, 5 yard penalty, repeat first down. After a hiccup yesterday, LEGO and Hasbro have officially revealed an epic collaboration for G1 Optimus Prime in LEGO form.* The 1,500+ piece LEGO set will convert from robot to truck and back without taking things apart. He comes packed with his Ion Blaster, Energy Axe, Jetpack, Energon Cube, and Matrix of Leadership. Retail is $170 USD and is due to go on sale June 1st 2022 at LEGO.com/optimus
