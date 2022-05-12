Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
LEGO Optimus Prime (10302) Officially Revealed


False start, 5 yard penalty, repeat first down. After a hiccup yesterday, LEGO and Hasbro have officially revealed an epic collaboration for G1 Optimus Prime in LEGO form.* The 1,500+ piece LEGO set will convert from robot to truck and back without taking things apart. He comes packed with his Ion Blaster, Energy Axe, Jetpack, Energon Cube, and Matrix of Leadership. Retail is $170 USD and is due to go on sale June 1st 2022 at LEGO.com/optimus and LEGO stores.* Read on for all the official copy and pics! # # # The LEGO Group and TRANSFORMERS: ENGAGE BRICK &#187; Continue Reading.

The post LEGO Optimus Prime (10302) Officially Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



