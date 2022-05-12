Third Party company*Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook account
, have shared an extensive gallery of the test shot of their upcoming*MB-19 Doubledealer. This is Fans Hobby?s take on the double agent Transformer for the Masterpiece scale. The images show a test shot made from actual molds. We have clear images from different angles of the robot, vehicle, bird mode and the two Powermaster partners. We have some comparison shots next to other Fans Hobby figures too for those wondering about scale. See the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
