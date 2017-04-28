Even more Robots In Disguise Combiner Force episode descriptions have dropped, this time in English. ?* Courtesy of awesomepow on the 2005 Boards, breakdowns for Episodes 46 – 52 are now available.* We’re putting them after the break as there are serious spoilers… Episode 46: “King of the Hill – Part 1”, 4/29/2017 Overconfidence leaves the Bee Team unprepared when they face a Stunticon that can fire guided missiles on the desert ground above a nuclear waste disposal site. Episode 47: “King of the Hill – Part 2”, 4/29/2017 The harried Autobots’ Stunticon enemy proves more formidable and crafty than » Continue Reading.
