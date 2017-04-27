Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,459

Transformers Figure Subscription Service (TFSS) 5.0 ? Shipment 2 In-Hand Pictures



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member pumam for sharing pictures of the next figures from the*Transformers Figure Subscription Service (TFSS) 5.0 – Shipment 2. This time subscriptors will recieve the Double Pretenders Optimus Prime and Megatron. Puma has shared several pictures, details and instructions about how you put the figures inside the Pretender shells. You can check some key pictures after the jump, and sound off at the 2005 Boards.



