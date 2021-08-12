Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,971

Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse Warrior 4-Pack Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Board member*ApocalypseThruster*we can report that the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse Warrior 4-Pack is out at US retail. This 4-pack consists of re-releases of Cyberverse Wave 1 Warrior Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream plus Wave 6 Warrior Cybertronian Megatron. Similar to the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origins Bumblebee, it’s an open packaging. It was found at*Plaza Bonita Target in California. Happy hunting!



Thanks to 2005 Board member*ApocalypseThruster*we can report that the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse Warrior 4-Pack is out at US retail. This 4-pack consists of re-releases of Cyberverse Wave 1 Warrior Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream plus Wave 6 Warrior Cybertronian Megatron. Similar to the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origins Bumblebee, it's an open packaging. It was found at*Plaza Bonita Target in California. Happy hunting!





