Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Promotional Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,971
Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Promotional Image


Threezero official Twitter account have just shared a promotional image of their new*Transformers MDLX Bumblebee for your viewing pleasure. MDLX Bumblebee is part of a new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures featuring a new stylized G1 design but still recognizable as the classic Autobot scout. This figure was*first revealed (together with Optimus Prime) at ACGHK 2021. The new promotional image let us see Bumblebee in a dinamic action pose, ready to shoot his gun. This a HQ image, so we can appreciate all the detail an finishing on this mold. Theres still not much details about &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Promotional Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer Dreadlock ( Tomy, Takara?)
Transformers
Transformers Animated TA-37 Decepticon Mutant Waspinator Action Figure NRFP
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Mutating Card Game 1997
Transformers
G1 Transformer Sideswipe
Transformers
NBK Devastator Transformation Toy Oversized Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers - Broken Lot - For Parts - 7 Transformers in Total
Transformers
Transformers - Leo Prime - Classics - Legends Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.