|
Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Promotional Image
Threezero official Twitter account
have just shared a promotional image of their new*Transformers MDLX Bumblebee for your viewing pleasure. MDLX Bumblebee is part of a new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures featuring a new stylized G1 design but still recognizable as the classic Autobot scout. This figure was*first revealed (together with Optimus Prime) at ACGHK 2021
. The new promotional image let us see Bumblebee in a dinamic action pose, ready to shoot his gun. This a HQ image, so we can appreciate all the detail an finishing on this mold. Theres still not much details about » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Promotional Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca