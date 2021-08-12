Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Is a visit to Personal Diagnostics and Restoration necessary? Whose side is Blackarachnia on? Discover answers to these questions and more as the The “Pod” arc begins in the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #7, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! After their first explosive battle, both the Maximals and Predacons have allowed a lull to refresh and regroup. But when the first protoform pod comes down and a new entrant to the Beast Wars enters the fray, things are going to change in a major way! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan &#187; Continue Reading.

