More... Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys *we have a nice set of new stock images of*Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Constructicon Skipjack*for all Movieverse fans and collectors. Skipjack is a straight yellow redeco of Studio Series Rampage based in the yellow bulldozer which formed Devastator’s right leg in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. A good chance to complete a more movie-accurate Studio Series Devastator. Click on the bar to see the new stock images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Constructicon Skipjack New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





