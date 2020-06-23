|
Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Constructicon Skipjack New Stock Images
Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys
*we have a nice set of new stock images of*Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Constructicon Skipjack*for all Movieverse fans and collectors. Skipjack is a straight yellow redeco of Studio Series Rampage based in the yellow bulldozer which formed Devastator’s right leg in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. A good chance to complete a more movie-accurate Studio Series Devastator. Click on the bar to see the new stock images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Constructicon Skipjack New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca