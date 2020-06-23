Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,850
Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images


Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys*we can share new stock images of*Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing for your viewing pleasure. We have a clear look at the robot mode revealing a very nice and detailed figure. We just noticed the head is white and not black as we may have expected for movie accuracy. Talking about this topic, jet mode is not very close to what we saw in the film, maybe due to a license issue. Anyway, we are sure many fans are looking forward to add Blitzwing for their Studio Series collection. Check all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:38 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Masterpiece
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,074
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images
Oh God, why Hasbro? Where is the paint? It looks like an unfinished prototype. Don't think it's a prototype either, since it slated to release in like a month (I think). The sculpt is great, don't get me wrong, but why would they mess up the head like that... *Edit: Apparently it is a prototype... Really hope it is though.
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 10:46 PM.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege Decepticon Spy Patrol habro pulse 4-pack
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator - Used/Not Complete
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen/HFTD/RTS Assortment - 19 Figures - Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.