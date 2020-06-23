Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images
Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys*we can share new stock images of*Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing for your viewing pleasure. We have a clear look at the robot mode revealing a very nice and detailed figure. We just noticed the head is white and not black as we may have expected for movie accuracy. Talking about this topic, jet mode is not very close to what we saw in the film, maybe due to a license issue. Anyway, we are sure many fans are looking forward to add Blitzwing for their Studio Series collection. Check all » Continue Reading.
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Blitzwing New Stock Images
Oh God, why Hasbro? Where is the paint? It looks like an unfinished prototype. Don't think it's a prototype either, since it slated to release in like a month (I think). The sculpt is great, don't get me wrong, but why would they mess up the head like that... *Edit: Apparently it is a prototype... Really hope it is though.