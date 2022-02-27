Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Fans Hobby x The Chosen Prime MB-14B Arson


Out of the fire comes the TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Fans hobby x The Chosen Prime MB-14B Arson. There will only be 600 individually numbered copies of this figure produced and they will be priced at $80/each at TFcon LA 2022. Tickets are still on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Fans Hobby x The Chosen Prime MB-14B Arson appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



