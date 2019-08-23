Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,307

IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2019



TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerts us to the release of IDW’s November Transformers comics solicitations from the Previews World



TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerts us to the release of IDW's November Transformers comics solicitations from the Previews World catalog. On deck for your future pull lists are Transformers Galaxies #3, and Transformers #15. Where to house these excellent reads? In a special short box, also due in November. After reading the summaries and scanning the attached cover artwork, sound off with your impressions on the 2005 boards! Transformers Galaxies #3* Tyler Bleszinski (w)  Livio Ramondelli (a & c)  Cover B: Winston Chan "Constructicons Rising," Part Three! The Constructicons went from respected builders helping to remake Cybertron





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.