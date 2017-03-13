Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 Classified
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,178
Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 Classified


Alberta Film Ratings has classified the (eagerly awaited) Trailer #2 for Transformers: The Last Knight. The trailer is scheduled to be attached in front of a movie that will release within this month, but we’ve also received a conformation that the trailer will also be available online soon. Check out the details below: Title: Transformers: The Last Knight (trailer #2) Film Number: 2000131831 Rating: Rated PG Running Time: 2:20 Format: Internet Language: English Distributor: Paramount Pictures Rated Date: 03/13/2017 Detailed Observation: Scenes that may cause a child brief anxiety or fear, Restrained portrayals of non-graphic violence Based on previous &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 Classified appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers lot. Huge lot with a pile of accessories.
Transformers
HUGE LOT of Transformers -Movie- Generations / War for Cybertron Rares!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretenders
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Hot Rod
Transformers
Transformers Alternators HUGE Lot of 34!
Transformers
G1 Return of Convoy Transformers?C-374 Battle Patrol w/ Micro Trailer MT-11 100%
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class Brawl Decepticon MIB 100% COMPLETE with BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.