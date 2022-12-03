Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Figure King No. 298 Scans ? HasLab Deathsaurus & Studio Series


Via*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #298 features some new images of HasLab Deathsaurus and some new Studio Series figure for the Japanese market. This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus ? Some additional images of the gray prototype which is already up for pre-order as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan. Studio Series releases For April 2023 ?*We have images of the upcoming Japanese release of Core Class SS-101 DOTM Laserbeak and SS-102 G1 Rumble (Blue) . Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 298 Scans ? HasLab Deathsaurus & Studio Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



