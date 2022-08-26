Some images have surfaced over the internet revealing what seems to be our first look at a new*Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor figure. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. The images show a Microman-inspired black redeco of the Studio Series SS 86-11 Deluxe Perceptor featuring a new toy-inspired retooled head with a mask. We had seen this deco before with the*2005 E-Hobby exclusive Magnificus
and it was also repurposed as Shattered Glass Perceptor. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
