Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,835
Possible First Look At Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor?


Some images have surfaced over the internet revealing what seems to be our first look at a new*Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor figure. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. The images show a Microman-inspired black redeco of the Studio Series SS 86-11 Deluxe Perceptor featuring a new toy-inspired retooled head with a mask. We had seen this deco before with the*2005 E-Hobby exclusive Magnificus and it was also repurposed as Shattered Glass Perceptor. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Possible First Look At Legacy Magnificus/Shattered Glass Perceptor? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.