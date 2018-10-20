RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 817

Looking forward to seeing you guys there! Hey guys! It's that time of year again!CollectorFest 2018 is taking place in Calgary on October 20, 2018 at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre!Ages Three and Up will be there along with a number of community vendors, customizers, artists and fans!Come support an awesome children's charity and meet up with your fellow local collectors and vendors!For the most up to date info check out our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/collectorfestcalgary You can also message me if you have any questions!Looking forward to seeing you guys there!

