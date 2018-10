Today, 07:06 PM #1 RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 817 CollectorFest Calgary 2018 - Ages Three and Up, Toy Vendors, Charity Raffle



CollectorFest 2018 is taking place in Calgary on October 20, 2018 at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre!



Ages Three and Up will be there along with a number of community vendors, customizers, artists and fans!



Come support an awesome children's charity and meet up with your fellow local collectors and vendors!



For the most up to date info check out our Facebook page at:



You can also message me if you have any questions!



Hey guys! It's that time of year again!

CollectorFest 2018 is taking place in Calgary on October 20, 2018 at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre!

Ages Three and Up will be there along with a number of community vendors, customizers, artists and fans!

Come support an awesome children's charity and meet up with your fellow local collectors and vendors!

For the most up to date info check out our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/collectorfestcalgary

You can also message me if you have any questions!

Looking forward to seeing you guys there!

