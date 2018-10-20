Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page CollectorFest Calgary 2018 - Ages Three and Up, Toy Vendors, Charity Raffle
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:06 PM   #1
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 817
CollectorFest Calgary 2018 - Ages Three and Up, Toy Vendors, Charity Raffle
Hey guys! It's that time of year again!

CollectorFest 2018 is taking place in Calgary on October 20, 2018 at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre!

Ages Three and Up will be there along with a number of community vendors, customizers, artists and fans!

Come support an awesome children's charity and meet up with your fellow local collectors and vendors!

For the most up to date info check out our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/collectorfestcalgary

You can also message me if you have any questions!

Looking forward to seeing you guys there!
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Perfect Effect Gorira



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
collectorfest

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Predaking 2010 Reissue Box Set Takara Tomy Complete And Mint
Transformers
Transformers BEAST WARS 1995 DINOSAUR T-Rex Megatron Takara
Transformers
Transformers TFCon 2018 Convention Exclusive Maketoys Maestro MTRM-09GII Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Causality M3 Crossfire Intimidator (Menasor) Set in box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Original G1 Complete with Box Canadian
Transformers
Fortress maximusTransformers Original G1 Complete with Box Fort Max
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.