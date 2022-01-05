Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Coronation Parts Campaign ? Packaging & Details


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have updated details and images of their new*Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Coronation Parts Campaign. Now that MP-52+SW Skywarp is shipping, Takara Tomy is holding a special campaign for all Japanese fans who bought the three new Masterpiece Seekers, as they had previously announced. You have to mail the proof of purchase of each Masterpiece Seeker (a small flap found in all the boxes) to Takara Tomy before February 28, and you will receive the new Coronation parts for Masterpiece Starscream 2.0. Sadly, this campaign is valid only in Japan, with no plans to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Coronation Parts Campaign – Packaging & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



