Transformers Kingdom Wave 5 Deluxe Out In The UK



Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*motorthing*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 5 Deluxe at UK retail. Kingdom Pipes was found at*both Wimbledon and Wandsworth Entertainer stores. His wave partner Slammer should be out too, unless it’s a solid case. Happy hunting!



