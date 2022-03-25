Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King #290 Scans ? Robosen Prime, Studio Series, & Legacy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,036
Figure King #290 Scans ? Robosen Prime, Studio Series, & Legacy


Via @3startoysya on Facebook we now have the scans for Figure King #290, containing the following figures: -SS-89 Sludge -SS-85 Exo-Suit Spike Witwicky -SS-88 Junkheap -TL-04 Kickback -TL-05 Arcee -SS-87 Ironhide -SS-86 Arcee -Robosen Robotics Flagship Optimus Prime Check it out after the break and let us know your thoughts on the boards!

The post Figure King #290 Scans – Robosen Prime, Studio Series, & Legacy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Movie Masterpiece Starscream NIB
Transformers
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Leader Sky Lynx NIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Stunticon Dragstrip!!
Transformers
Transformers Generation 2 Snarl Dinobot RED 1992 G2 Hasbro Vintage in Box
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Optimus Prime & Black Convoy Loose
Transformers
Transformers Generations Universe Classics Deluxe MIRAGE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.