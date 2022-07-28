Tape down your thumbs, and grab a MeltWich! Vangelus and Aaron emerge out of Mississauga and straight into the recording of a special TFCon Toronto 2022 Episode of WTF@TFW- cell service or no cell service! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 619 – TFcon Toronto Debrief – July 15 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 619 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...