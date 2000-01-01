Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 672
Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
A friend of mine found these at Winners in Edmonton, felt I would share on the general thread for all to see.

It was 40$
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #2
pandaprime
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,947
Re: Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
yup, I saw these at my local Winners last week.
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #3
Nocturn
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,612
Re: Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
Yeah this is like the third thread about it. Saw them in Calgary last week
