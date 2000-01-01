Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:20 PM
#
1
MapleMegatron
Armada
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 672
Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
A friend of mine found these at Winners in Edmonton, felt I would share on the general thread for all to see.
It was 40$
Today, 09:30 PM
#
2
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,947
Re: Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
yup, I saw these at my local Winners last week.
Today, 09:40 PM
#
3
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,612
Re: Platinum Grimlock and Bumblebee Appearing at Winners
Yeah this is like the third thread about it. Saw them in Calgary last week
