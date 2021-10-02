Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,229
Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Color Prot


Via Weibo we can share for you images of the color prototypes of Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) &#038; MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze). These figures are modern takes on the Japanese G1 Trainbots and they are part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner. As we can see from the images both figures look pretty detailed, specially in train mode. We also have a look at their respective combiner mode. As with the original G1 figures, each robot form one leg of the combiner. According to the information shared previously, each robot will be around &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 07:06 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,042
Re: Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Color
Damn, these are shaping up nicely. Guess I'm adding another Zeta combiner to the collection. Hopefully they are priced like their previous Combiners.

And man does the combined look absolutely perfect:

