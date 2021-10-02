Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Takara Tomy G1 Optimus Prime (Kingdom Ultra Magnus Redeco) With Tensegrity Sta


Via*Momotoys Weibo*we have images of a possible new*Takara Tomy G1 Optimus Prime (Kingdom Ultra Magnus Redeco) With Tensegrity Stand. Right now we only have some small quality images with no official confirmation at all, so take this with a grain of salt at the moment. The images show what seems to the be the core inner robot of the Kingdom Ultra Magnus mold in classic G1 Optimus Prime colors. Additionally, it seems that a new tensegrity stand (2 piece anti-gravity base) will be included too. The stand will be available in silver,*Autobot-inspired metallic red and Decepticon-inspired metallic purple.

The post Rumor: Takara Tomy G1 Optimus Prime (Kingdom Ultra Magnus Redeco) With Tensegrity Stand In The Works? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 07:00 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Re: Rumor: Takara Tomy G1 Optimus Prime (Kingdom Ultra Magnus Redeco) With Tensegrity
Well this seems pointless...
