Re: Masterpiece Optimus - Choices If you're talking MP-10 vs. MP-01, everyone will tell you it's MP-10. MP-01 has the advantage of size (however MPP10 is now an option), the providence of being the first masterpiece, and if you love diecast, he's got that in spades, too. MP-10 just wins out in aesthetics, though, unless you prefer a highly-blocky, more cartoonish look. MP-01 looks like how Optimus was drawn in the cartoon; MP-10 is how we wish he was drawn.



If you're patient and look around a while, you can probably buy MP-01 (or more likely, one of his variants) for 100 or less now, he's come down in value significantly, so owning both might be an option.



The cheapest way to buy transformers that have been out for a while now is to buy on these forums. The best way to ensure your MP-10 isn't a KO is to buy the Hasbro version (lighter blue legs) in packaging, which I believe has never been knocked off.

