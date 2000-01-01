Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Masterpiece Optimus - Choices
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:17 PM   #1
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 311
Masterpiece Optimus - Choices
I have decided to take my collection towards a new path by downsizing and focusing on Masterpiece figures and 3rd party masterpiece scale figures to fill in the voids.

I have a few genuine MP figures already: Hasbro Sunstorm; Hasbro Bee; Tak Rodimus; Tak Tracks; Tak Road Rage; Tak Streak.

I am now looking towards purchasing an MP Optimus Prime. My questions are: which version is best? MP-10? and where is the cheapest place to get him while guaranteeing that he is authentic?
Poflymn is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:34 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,486
Re: Masterpiece Optimus - Choices
Get the oversize Weijang version.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:37 PM   #3
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 388
Re: Masterpiece Optimus - Choices
If you're talking MP-10 vs. MP-01, everyone will tell you it's MP-10. MP-01 has the advantage of size (however MPP10 is now an option), the providence of being the first masterpiece, and if you love diecast, he's got that in spades, too. MP-10 just wins out in aesthetics, though, unless you prefer a highly-blocky, more cartoonish look. MP-01 looks like how Optimus was drawn in the cartoon; MP-10 is how we wish he was drawn.

If you're patient and look around a while, you can probably buy MP-01 (or more likely, one of his variants) for 100 or less now, he's come down in value significantly, so owning both might be an option.

The cheapest way to buy transformers that have been out for a while now is to buy on these forums. The best way to ensure your MP-10 isn't a KO is to buy the Hasbro version (lighter blue legs) in packaging, which I believe has never been knocked off.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Scrapmaker is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:49 PM   #4
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,890
Re: Masterpiece Optimus - Choices
Nicely put!


Quote:
Originally Posted by Scrapmaker View Post
MP-01 looks like how Optimus was drawn in the cartoon; MP-10 is how we wish he was drawn.
MP10 is great, aging. As his ranks grow, I find MP10 a little small. the MPP10 looks good, but is huge! MP01 as a stand alone toy is high quailty, but not aesthetically on all fours with other MPs. MP01 is the bot i'd grab in a fire.
__________________
Feedback

Sale & Trade
elburrito is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Toyworld TW-D01 Dinobots Transformers Roar Snarl
Transformers
Toyworld TW-D03 Dinobots Transformers Grimshell Grimlock
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-05 Quirinus Slag
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.