Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege War on Cybertron starting to show up on Amazon.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:36 AM   #1
imfallenangel
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 110
Siege War on Cybertron starting to show up on Amazon.ca
No idea if anyone else saw this:

Micromaster Airstrike on Amazon.ca


First time I see anything for Siege out there...
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Generation 2 Superion G2 Mint Complete Set
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Brake Neck Wildrider MOSC MOC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion Mint Complete Set
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Quickslinger Slingshot MOSC MOC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Nautica Mint Complete Chaos on Velocitron
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Generation 2 Menasor G2 Mint Complete Set
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Optimus Maximus Mint Complete Set
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.