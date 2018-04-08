Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,042

Rescue Bots Quick Dig Boulder Released at US retail



The Transformers Rescue Bots line rolls on as it builds up to its transition into Rescue Bots Academy, with the release of a new Megabot figure. Quick Dig Boulder – a version of Boulder as an excavator – has been found in a Target in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The assortment also includes the “Night Rescue” Heatwave, who has been repacked from a previous assortment. Happy hunting, everyone.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.