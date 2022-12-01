Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Legacy Shadowstrip for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #1
jigga79
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: 604 (Vancouver)
Posts: 577
Legacy Shadowstrip for sale
I have a Legacy Shadowstrip for sale brand new in box for $60. I'm located in Coquitlam and will give priority to local buyers first. If it needs to be shipped out the buyer pays for the cost of shipping. Can message me at 7787919530
__________________

BOTCON 2011 STUFF 4 SALE

For Sale: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27275

Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=16502
jigga79 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.