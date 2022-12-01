jigga79 Robot in Disguise Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: 604 (Vancouver) Posts: 577

Legacy Shadowstrip for sale I have a Legacy Shadowstrip for sale brand new in box for $60. I'm located in Coquitlam and will give priority to local buyers first. If it needs to be shipped out the buyer pays for the cost of shipping. Can message me at 7787919530



