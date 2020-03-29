|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Alpha Trion, Mirage, Astrotrain & Shockwave New Stock
2005 Boards member Fc203*is giving us the heads up that several of our sponsors have uploaded new stock images of the new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Alpha Trion, Mirage, Astrotrain & Shockwave. The ReAction line brings us retro styled 3 3/4-inch action figures.*We can share for your new and clear stock images of the figures and packaging. They should be out any time soon since they are all scheduled for release this March. Click on the bar and see the attached image and sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can already look for these figures via our » Continue Reading.
The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Alpha Trion, Mirage, Astrotrain & Shockwave New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca