Petro Rabbit Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Hamilton Posts: 34

Petro Rabbit's Mixed Nitpicky Collection

Finally got around to dragging all the bots out of the closet and properly displaying them. About time, I put that shelving unit together last OCTOBER.



I'm a stickler for scale and G1-ness, I've got a mix going on of whatever seems right to me for a G1 cast on the top 3 shelves. Bottom 2 shelves are misc and Prime figures.



After doing an inventory, I'm happy to say the list of missing characters seems to finally be achievable haha



Thanks for looking! Hey All,Finally got around to dragging all the bots out of the closet and properly displaying them. About time, I put that shelving unit together last OCTOBER.I'm a stickler for scale and G1-ness, I've got a mix going on of whatever seems right to me for a G1 cast on the top 3 shelves. Bottom 2 shelves are misc and Prime figures.After doing an inventory, I'm happy to say the list of missing characters seems to finally be achievablehahaThanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails