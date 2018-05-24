Takara-Tomy?s Power of the Primes packaging ? US packaging with Japanese language sti
Takara-Tomy’s packaging for the Power of the Primes line has now been revealed in images posted on Planet Iacon on Facebook. Putting paid to any supposition that the line might have different packaging in Japan, we can confirm it’s actually the same packaging you can find on shelves in the US – just with a sticker added with the character name in Japanese. If you look closely, you can even make out the top of Hasbro’s logo peaking out from behind the sticker. This is not a first for Takara-Tomy, as they did something similar in 2007 for the » Continue Reading.