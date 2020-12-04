Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out In Singapore


Thanks to a report of 2005 Board member*Automorpher, we can confirm that the new*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust is out in Singapore. Thrust has been released as a Target exclusive in the US and as Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan, but he’s been released at Toys”R”Us stores in Singapore. We hope this means other countries will get this figure at retail any time soon. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out In Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



