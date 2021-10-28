Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King 285: Interview With MPG-01 Raiden Development Team – English Translation


The latest issue of Figure King Magazine has included an*Interview with MPG-01 Raiden Development Team and thanks to 2005 Board member*Xaxis*we have an English translation to share with all of you. This 2-page interview collects the impressions and comments of Takara Tomy x Tomytec Shouki Developer team which consists of: Kojin Ono (Takara Tomy / Transformers Team), Dai Ono (Tomytec / Development) and Hideki Shimanuki (Tomytec / Marketing). Since Shouki is a realistic train, the Transformers staff teamed with Takara Tomy’s train brand: Tomytec. We have some interesting details about how the train mode was worked and the decisions made &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King 285: Interview With MPG-01 Raiden Development Team – English Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



