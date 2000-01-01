Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:56 PM   #1
CKWG
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 923
Ebay Coupon 10 CAD discount off a minimum purchase of $50 CAD for Comics & Toys
http://www.ebay.ca/rpp/comic-event?_...26567947365343

Apply for only Comics and Toys & Hobbies categories only.
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #2
Poflymn
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 339
Re: Ebay Coupon 10 CAD discount off a minimum purchase of $50 CAD for Comics & Toys
Time to spend some money.

Poll time....which unsung figures that fit nicely with an MP collection are strings $50 that some people might overlook?
Old Today, 03:08 PM   #3
CKWG
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 923
Re: Ebay Coupon 10 CAD discount off a minimum purchase of $50 CAD for Comics & Toys
I suggest Toyworld Cosmos and Badcube Grump. These hover just above $50.
