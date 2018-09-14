|
Hasbro and 20th Century Fox Transformers Events at Lucca Comics and Games 2018
Hasbro continues a busy European convention panel schedule, following up appearances at MCM London*Comic Con
*and*Comic Con Paris
*by adding Italy’s Lucca Comics and Games to their tour: We’re headed to @LuccaCandG next week with an exciting panel on our #StarWars, #Marvel, & #Transformers lines! The convention’s official news*feed
*also includes details of 20th Century Fox bringing along ten minutes of exclusive Bumblebee footage: The screening will take place on Saturday 3rd November at 11.30 am at the Astra cinema with an introduction by Andrea Badeschi from BadTaste. Free admission until all the seats are sold out and all participants » Continue Reading.
