IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Delayed To 7th November
A few days ago we had reported that Unicron #6 and Optimus Prime #25 were pushed back
to 14th November and 21st September respectively, while Lost Light #25 remained scheduled for Halloween. Sadly, a tweet
from Action And Adventure confirms that Lost Light #25 has been pushed back to 7th November. A Halloween release has proven too spooky for Lost Light #25, which has now had its projected release date pushed back to 7th November. Unicron #6 and Optimus Prime #25’s projected dates remain at 14th and 21st November respectively. Fans who were expecting to read the final » Continue Reading.
