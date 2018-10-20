Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:34 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,311
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Delayed To 7th November


A few days ago we had reported that Unicron #6 and Optimus Prime #25 were pushed back to 14th November and 21st September respectively, while Lost Light #25 remained scheduled for Halloween. Sadly, a tweet from Action And Adventure confirms that Lost Light #25 has been pushed back to 7th November. A Halloween release has proven too spooky for Lost Light #25, which has now had its projected release date pushed back to 7th November. Unicron #6 and Optimus Prime #25’s projected dates remain at 14th and 21st November respectively. Fans who were expecting to read the final &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Delayed To 7th November appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
