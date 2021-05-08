|
TFW2005 Mega Gallery Update ? Transformers Kingdom, Studio Series 86, Earthrise, Netf
Sharing out some recent galleries for Generations level figures that have been piling up here for a while. None of these are hot off the presses or anything, just a quick set for figures that I’ve been picking up for the personal collection. Some are more detailed than others. Some have fancy shots while others don’t. If you have some time to waste, like checking pretty shots, or want to tell me how I’ve transformed something wrong, hit the links below to check them out. In total there are about 650 HD shots across them all. For an easy overview » Continue Reading.
