Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Revealed
Flame Toys, via their social media accounts
, have revealed their new*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version. This a clear plastic version of the Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime
*model kit. According to the information shared this will be a limited event release. Further details will be revealed soon. Check out the mirrored image attached to this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
