Today, 12:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Revealed


Flame Toys, via their social media accounts, have revealed their new*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version. This a clear plastic version of the Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime*model kit. According to the information shared this will be a limited event release. Further details will be revealed soon. Check out the mirrored image attached to this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



