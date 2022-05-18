Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Official Announcement & Gallery


Flame Toys, via their Facebook account, have announced the release of a new*Furai Action Leo Prime*action*figure. This is a fully assembled action figure, not to be confused with the previously released Furai Model Leo Prime which is an*easy-to-assembly model kit. Read on for details about this new figure: [Furai Action] Leo Prime pre-order starts from today ! Based on [Furai Model] Leo Prime, [Furai Action] Leo Prime is a painted finished product with DIECAST. If you haven't time to assembly and paint model kit, it is a good choice to take this ! Retail price : US$88

The post Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Official Announcement & Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



