The official*Takara Tomy Hobby Channel YouTube account*have treated us a new promotional video of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze & MPG-04 Suiken. We have a nice video showing us the poseability and weapons of each robot and the alt modes which let us see all the fine sculpt and details on each train. To top it all, we have a look at Raiden’s torso using Suiken as the arm and giving us an idea of the poseability range and other details like the articulated hands and how some parts become the turret gun that is attached to Yukikase in » Continue Reading.