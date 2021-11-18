The official Transformers social media channels
have just uploaded new stock images of the upcoming**Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster, Deluxe Pipes & Deluxe Slammer. Things are ramping up over here on Transformers! We missed #TransformersTuesday, so Transformers THURSDAY it is! Check out the last 3 toy reveals for War for Cybertron: Kingdom ? Deluxe Autobot Slammer, Deluxe Autobot Pipes, and Voyager Autobot Blaster and Autobot Eject. All figures COMING SOON to retail, so keep your (eyes emoji) peeled. #TRANSFORMERS #MTMTE #WFC #KINGDOM Autobot Pipes is a partial tool of Huffer and is based on his G1 animation appearance featuring » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster, Deluxe Pipes & Deluxe Slammer New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...